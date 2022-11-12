Digital Eye Strain: 6 Lifestyle Changes To Take Care Of Your Eyes

DIGITAL EYE strain is defined by American Optometric Association (AOA) as a group of eye and vision-related problems that result from prolonged usage of computers, tablets, e-readers and cell phones which result in increased stress to near vision in particular. A 2015 survey by the American Optometric Association found that 65 per cent of American adults report experiencing digital eye strain.

The advancements in technology have increased the significant exposure to screens leading to vision-related problems in every age individuals. Long screen times can lead to a plethora of eye problems such as irritation, itching, frequent headaches, redness in the eyes and many more. However, some quick lifestyle changes can lessen the burden of digital eye strains and help in safeguarding the eyes.

1. The 20-20-20 rule

According to this rule, every 20 minutes you soent using a screen, you should try to look away at something that is 20 feet away from you for a total of 20 seconds. It is recommended by the American Optometric Association and was invented by Dr Jeffery Anshel. This is one of the most effective practices to give your eyes a break while using screens.

2. Take Breaks

Viewing screens continuously without taking any breaks can harm eye health and worsen your vision. One should take a break of 15 to 20 minutes every two hours to decrease the risk of eye strain. Close your eyes for a few minutes and blick them to relax and de-stress them. Remember to wash your eyes with mild cold water for soothing the eyes.

3. Nourishing Diet

The eyes are one of the most important sense organs of our body and the best eye health stems from a healthy diet. Including necessary nutrients such as beta-carotene, lutein, vitamins K, C, E and A etc benefit eye health. One should include green vegetables, fresh fruits, fatty fish such as salmon and tuna and nuts in the diet to prevent eye problems.

4. Lighting

Lighting affects the eye in many ways. Bad lighting while working on gadgets such as mobiles or laptops can put a heavy strain on the eyes and blur vision. It can lead to major eye infections and complications.

5. Adjust screen settings

Adjust the contrast, font, brightness and font size to a level that is comfortable for your eyes and does not put a strain on them. The night mode feature in mobiles, laptops and other gadgets decreases the impact blue light has on the eyes.

6. Setting Schedule

An individual should spend less than sevn hours per day on a digital screen. One must schedule the timings of working on gadgets and prioritizing breaks along with them.