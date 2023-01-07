Diet For Weight Loss: 5 Healthy Salad Recipes To Start Your Morning With

SALADS ARE one of the easiest to make and are enriched with magical health benefits. Salads are known to be one of the great sources of water that can help you stay hydrated for long periods and massively help in weight loss. They also enhance the good bacteria in our gut resulting in better digestion and metabolism. We bring you easy recipes for healthy and nutritious salad recipes that can support your weight loss journey and help you lose those extra kilos quickly.

1. Vegetable Salad

Also known as 'Green Salads', vegetable salads are all about green and leafy vegetables on your plate. Any vegetable salad consists of leafy vegetables such as lettuce, cabbage, kale, spinach and coriander. Vegetable salads are a rich source of fibre, proteins and antioxidants that help in managing blood sugar levels, boost your immune system and can reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

2. Fruit Salad

Fruit salads are a packed dosage of fibres that work magically for digestion and weight loss. They can be an amazing and healthy substitute for breakfast options. Fruit salads include ingredients such as apples, pomegranates, berries, grapefruits, oranges and many others.

3. Mixed Salad

With proportionate amounts of fruits, vegetables, nuts and other ingredients, mixed salads are your go-to option when in hurry. This type of salad is extremely beneficial for health as it includes a variety of green vegetables, fruits and nuts. It is loaded with minerals, minerals, and nutrients and increases antioxidants in the blood.

4. Protein Salad

It is important to include protein salads in your diet as they are essential for body functioning. Including protein salad in your diet can maintain your muscle mass and bone health. They act as building blocks for bones, cartilage, skin, enzymes and hormones. Moreover, they reduce the craving and late-night eating and support weight loss.

5. Curry Quinoa Salad

Harnessed with nutrients such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus and proteins, quinoa is known to be a bone-building power gain. It is extensively rich in vitamin B and minerals, antioxidants and heart-healthy monosaturated fats.