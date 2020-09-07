Himachal accounts for the production of more than 60,000kg of marijuana.

The drug angle probed by the investigative agencies in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has once again brought countrý's attention towards prevalence of drugs in Indian society. It is no secret that despite being illegal, marijuana, also known as cannabis, can be availed very easily. As per Indian law, the consumption or possession of marijuana is a criminal act and those found guilty can face a jail term up to 10 years or a fine of Rs. 1 lakh or both.

But do you know that marijuana was legal in India till 1985?

In India, Marijuana is also used for medicinal purposes. It can be helpful in reducing anxiety. When Britishers came to India, they found the trade of cannabis and its massive consumption. They levied a tax on it and was the first one to pass a law in connection to the usage of marijuana in 1838, 1871, and 1877.

The International treaty 'Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs' in line with American view point, passed a legislation in 1961 that required countries to classify marijuana as a dangerous drug.

In 1985, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was passed that criminalised the use of cannabis in the form of buds or charas. However, Bhang is still popular and is available for consumption on festivals like Holi and Shivratri, Indians use it as 'prasad'. The sale and regulation of bhang are left on the states to decide. The ban was part of a global push, championed by the United States

Not to mention, it did not stop the illegal selling of cannabis in the country. According to a report it is said that Himachal accounts for the production of more than 60,000kg of marijuana.

