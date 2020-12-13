Diabetes: Here are 5 food items that diabetics can add to their diet for better blood sugar level control and overall health

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: India is home to an estimated 77 million diabetics in the world -- the second highest in the world after China -- and the number would likely top a hundred million by 2035. Several studies in the past few months have suggested that both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can enhance the risk of severe illness from COVID-19 -- a disease that has killed millions around the world this year.

A diabetic can make sure his sugar level are in check with a healthier diet. Here are 5 food items that diabetics can add to their diet for better blood sugar level control and overall health:

Oats

Oatmeal can help regulate blood sugar owing to its moderate to high fibre content. However, you must avoid sweetened or flavoured oats, or consuming too much at one time. You can consume oatmeal instead of high sugar, high carb breakfast choices.n

Garlic

Raw or cooked garlic can help regulate blood glucose, especially in people suffering from Type 2 diabetes. Garlic is also associated with a low risk of cardiovascular diseases, which affects 80 per cent of people with diabetes.

Seeds and nuts

Flaxseeds, almonds, pumpkin seeds, and peanuts can reduce and regulate the insulin levels in the body. Studies have suggested that the high magnesium content of pumpkin seeds may be responsible for its positive effects in diabetics.

Legumes

Legumes have low Glycemic Index and so they should be staple in our diet. They, however, should not be consumed with food items with high sugar levels.

Broccoli and other Vegetables with a low GI score

Vegetables should be central part of diet for people with type 2 diabetes. Some of the vegetable with low GI score are: green beans, lettuce, broccoli, spinach, and eggplant.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja