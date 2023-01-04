Diabetes: 6 Effective Ways To Control Your Sugar Levels Naturally

DO YOU know that India is also regarded as the world's centre for diabetes? Yes, you heard that correctly. In India, there are close to 50 million people who suffer from diabetes. Diabetes is characterised by high blood sugar levels. The two main causes of diabetes are when our bodies cease manufacturing insulin and when our bodies don't react to the insulin that is created by our bodies. The body breaks down insulin to release energy that is subsequently delivered to the cells.

The following advice can help you manage your diabetes naturally:

Smaller Meals

Your body will remain busy in its digestive processes if you spread out 5 or 6 meals throughout the day as opposed to opting for three larger ones, which will improve insulin sensitivity. Learn more about diabetes diet advice.

Greater Gum Chewing

Do you know that chewing gum will keep your mouth occupied and ward off hunger at the same time? Chewing can reduce our desire for eating, according to psychology. However, be sure to check the kind of gum you are sucking. Choose sugar-free gum, and only consume it occasionally.

Limit Your Coffee Consumption

There is no doubt that one of the most significant lifestyle improvements you can make is to alter your daily routine. Having diabetes can also significantly affect your quality of life. Make your own coffee without sugar and avoid purchasing a cup from a fancy restaurant as it may be loaded with sugar, which can cause dangerous changes in blood sugar levels.

Be Physically Active

Improved cardiovascular and blood circulation, decreased cholesterol, and better weight management are just a few of the many health benefits of exercise. One of the most common methods used to treat diabetes is weight loss; exercise also helps to improve insulin sensitivity. Exercise might be as simple as taking brisk daily walks for 15-20 minutes, or you can plan something more difficult with your doctor.

Take Some Fruit And Vegetables

Include any form of fruit or vegetable in your diet if you have diabetes; this is the most important thing to remember. You can monitor your blood sugar levels on your own by trying out various fruits and vegetables, which can help inform your dietary choices.

Add Some Vinegar

Adding a tablespoon of vinegar to cooked or salad veggies can help control blood sugar levels. By preventing the digestion of starches, vinegar helps cut the post-meal sugar spike by 40%.