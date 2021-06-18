There are ten Mahavidya Goddesses, according to the Hindu faith Devi Dhumavati is the seventh of these Goddesses. Read on to know more about the special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dhumavati Jayanti is the day when Goddess Shakti appeared on the Earth in her fearsome aspect. It is observed on the Ashtami (eighth) day of shukla paksh of the month of Jyeshtha according to the Hindu calendar. There are ten Mahavidya Goddesses, according to the Hindu faith Devi Dhumavati is the seventh of these Goddesses. Know more about the festival

Dhumavati Jayanti 2021: Date and time

Ashtami June 17,2021, 10:00 pm to June 18, 2021, 08:39 pm

Navami June 18, 2021 08:39 pm to June 19,2021 06:45 pm

Sunrise 05:45 am

Sunset 07:10 pm

Dhumavati Jayanti 2021: Shubh muhurat



Abhijit muhurat 12:01 pm to 12:54 pm

Amrit Kaal 02:36 pm to 04:10 pm

Brahm muhurat 04:09 am to 04:57 am

Dhumavati Jayanti 2021: Iconography

Appearance: Old, thin, pale complexion widow.

Dress: Wearing old, wornout clothes with disheveled hair, no jewellery.

Portrayal: Two trembling hands one with a winnowing basket, other in varada mudra.

Mount: rides on a horseless chariot with an emblem of a crow.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2021: Significance

She is believed to be linked with things which are treated as inauspicious. It is also assumed that she initiates quarrels, she is always hungry and thirsty. Though Goddess Alakshmi, Goddess Jyeshtha and Goddess Nirriti are considered to be with negative qualities and Goddess Dhumavati is compared with these devis but devotees believe that by praying to Goddess Dhumavati they will get rid of poverty and diseases.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2021: Origin and history

According to Pranatoshini Tantra, once Devi Sati was very hungry and asked Lord Shiva for food, Lord Shiva was on penance and didn't reply. Then Devi swallowed Lord Shiva. Later on the request of Lord Shiva, she disgorged Him. Devi got the form of widow due to the curse given by Lord Shiva on this incident.

Dhumavati Jayanti 2021: Mantra

1. Saptakshar Dhumavati Mantra (7 Syllables Mantra)

Dhum Dhumavati Svaha॥

2. Ashtakshar Dhumavati Mantra (8 Syllables Mantra)

Dhum Dhum Dhumavati Svaha॥

3. Dashakshar Dhumavati Mantra (10 Syllables Mantra)

Dhum Dhum Dhum Dhumavati Svaha॥

4. Chaturdashakshar Dhumavati Mantra (14 Syllables Mantra)

Dhum Dhum Dhura Dhura Dhumavati Krom Phat Svaha॥

5. Panchadashakshar Dhumavati Mantra (15 Syllables Mantra)

Om Dhum Dhumavati Devadatta Dhavati Svaha॥

6. Dhumavati Gayatri Mantra

Om Dhumavatyai Vidmahe Samharinyai Dhimahi Tanno Dhuma Prachodayat

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal