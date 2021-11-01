New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dhanvantari Jayanti also known as Dhanvantari Trayodashi is celebrated two days before Diwali. The day is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, the father of Ayurveda who is the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. In Puranas, Dhanvantari is mentioned as the god of Ayurveda.

For relief from the suffering of disease, he shared the wisdom of Ayurveda with mankind. People worship God Dhanvantari to seek blessings for sound health for all humankind especially on the day of Dhanteras. They install an idol or a picture of Lord Dhanvantari and offer prayers.

This year Dhanvantari Jayanti will be celebrated on November 2nd, 2021.



Dhanvantari Jayanti 2021: Date and time

Puja Muhurat- 18:17 - 20:11

Yama Deepan on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Pradosh kaal 17:35 - 20:11

Vrishabha kaal 18:17 - 20:12

Trayodashi tithi begins on November 02 at 11:31

Trayodashi tithi ends on November 03 at 09:02

Dhanvantari Jayanti 2021: Significance

To get the Amrita (the divine nectar of immortality) Devas and Asuras churned the sea (Samudra manthan). During the churning of the sea, on the day of Dhantrayodashi, God of wealth, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean of milk. From the sea, Dhanvantari who is known as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and also a physician of the Gods also emerged on the day of Dhanteras. He was carrying a jar of the elixir.

Dhanvantari is known as the God of healing and medicine and he is also the physician of the Gods. He is depicted as affiliation of Lord Vishnu, Adi Narayana, his abode is Samudra, he mounts on Lotus holding weapons Shankha and Chakra. His symbols are Amrita and Leech. His father is Dirghatamas and child is Ketuman.

National Ayurveda Day is celebrated since October 28, 2016. The Indian Ministry of AYUSH announced the observance of Dhanteras as the "National Ayurveda Day".

Mantra

Om Namo Bhagavathe Vasudevaya Dhanvantre Amirtha Kalasha Hastaaya Sarvamaya Vinashya Trailokya Nathaya

Shri Mahavishnave Namaha

