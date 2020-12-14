Dhanu Sankranti 2020: This year, Dhanu Sankranti will be observed on December 15, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dhanu Sankranti is an auspicious day in the Hindu culture and this day is observed when the Sun enters Sagittarius and that is why it is called Dhanu Sankranti. It is because of the celestial occurrence that results in the transition of the Sun from one Rashi to the other is called Sankranti or Sankraman. This year, Dhanu Sankranti will be observed on December 15.

On this auspicious day, Lord Jagannath is worshipped in many parts of India, especially in Orissa. Devotees start the festival of Dhanu Yatra from the sixth day of Pusha month in Shukla Paksha and continue it until Purnima of the Pousha month. according to tradition, a special prasad is prepared on this day, which includes sweetened rice flakes in a conical shape to offer God during the puja ceremony. It is also said that people should offer a donation (daanya punnya) and perform ancestral pujas.

When is Sankranti?

The Dhanu Sankranti will be observed on December 15, 2020.

Dhanu Sankranti Timings:

The auspicious timing is going to be observed from 12:17 PM to 05:28 PM.

How is Dhanu Sankranti obserevd in Odisha?

On this day, people in Odisha worship Lord Surya and Lord Jagannath and they also take part in street plays where they enact the life and times of Shri Krishna. Devotees recreate the events from Krishna's birth to the elimination of Kansa at his hands in Mathura.

On this day the devotees take a dip in the holy rivers and it is said that the person who takes a dip gets rid of the sins committed by him or her. They also worship Sun God and it is considered extremely beneficial as he showers them with his choicest blessings. People also take part in philanthropic activities. They distribute food, clothes, and other items to the needy. Some devotees even observe a fast.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma