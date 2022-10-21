Dhanteras Shopping Muhurat 2022: Check Auspicious Time To Shop On Dhantrayodashi

THE Auspicious festival of Diwali is just around the corner and people have started preparing for this five-day festivities with great enthusiasm. The first day of this five-day festival is Dhanteras and it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean on this day. Moreover, this day is also considered auspicious for buying new things.

However, it is advised that you should buy new things at a particularly auspicious time. This year, Dhanteras will fall on October 22, 2022. The shubh muhurat of Dhanteras Puja is from 07:18 PM to 08:30 PM and the duration is 01 Hour and 11 Mins.

To check the auspicious time for shopping, it is advised to look at the Choghadiya Muhurat. Choghadiya is used for checking auspicious times to start new work.

Dhanteras 2022: Auspicious Time For Shopping

07:58 AM to 09:24 AM, October 22

01:41 PM to 03:07 PM, October 22

03:07 PM to 04:33 PM, October 22

05:59 PM to 07:33 PM, October 22

09:07 PM to 10:42 PM, October 22

Dhanteras 2022: Inauspicious Time For Shopping

06:32 AM to 07:58 AM, October 22

09:24 AM to 10:50 AM, October 22

10:50 AM to 12:15 PM, October 22

04:33 PM to 05:59 PM, October 22

07:33 PM to 09:07 PM, October 22

Meanwhile, while performing puja on Dhanteras, keep the following things in mind:

Devotees should start the Dhanteras puja in the evening

Start the puja by worshipping Lord Ganesh and chanting his mantras.

On the day of Dhanteras, Lord Dhanwantari is worshipped and mantras are also chanted to seek blessing.

Dhanteras Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset.

According to the beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea on this day. Devas and asuras churned the sea to get Amrit (the divine nectar of immortality). Moreover, the god of wealth Lord Kubera is also worshipped on this day.