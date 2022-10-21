Dhanteras 2022 Rangoli Designs: 5 Easy Ideas To Beautify Your Home Decor This Diwali Season

Every year, Indians across the world celebrate the auspicious Hindu festival of Diwali. The 5-day festivities of the big Indian festival begin with Dhanteras and conclude with Bhai Dooj.

The festival of lights has a special significance in Hindu culture. It is believed that Lord Rama returned to his home in Ayodhya on this day, along with his wife Sita, brother Laxman and Lord Hanuman. People decorate their homes with lights, diyas and candles and also make rangoli outside their house to please the gods.

Take a look at these 5 easy Rangoli designs to beautify your house decor this Dhanteras 2022:

Dhanteras, also known as Dhan Trayodashi, will be celebrated on October 22 this year. The first day of the festival is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of the Krishna Paksha. The day falls in the Ashvini month of the Hindu calendar.

After Dhanteras comes Choti Diwali. The day before Diwali is also called as Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Choti Diwali, and Narak Nivaran Chaturdashi by many. Due to a partial solar eclipse this year, Choti Diwali will be celebrated along with the festival of Diwali on October 24. The auspicious muhurat for Lakshmi puja on the day of Diwali will begin at 06:53 PM and will last till 08:15 PM. The Amavasya tithi will begin at 05:27 pm on October 24 and will end at 04:18 pm on October 25.

The day after Diwali is celebrated as Govardhan Puja or ‘Annkoot’. Hindus prepare vegetarian feasts on this day as a form of thanks to Lord Krishna.

Culminating the 5-day festivities of Diwali, the final day is marked with the festival of Bhai Dooj. Sisters celebrate the special day by putting a tikka on the forehead of their brothers and wishing for their healthy and prosperous life.