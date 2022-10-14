Dhanteras 2022: Here's Why Indians Buy Gold And Silver On This Day

THE FESTIVE vibe is all in the air with Indians all excited for the upcoming Diwali festival. It is one of the major festivals of Hindus and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country.

With markets selling decorative items to jewellers all ready with new designs of gold ornaments, the preparations for the beautiful festival are at their peak.

According to beliefs, gold has been considered a symbol of luck, auspiciousness, abundance, and prosperity. From gifting gold jewellery in marriages to wearing gold ornaments on almost all occasions, it has always been a significant part of the lives of Indians. Also, people believe that gold symbolises Goddess Lakshmi who is the Goddess of wealth.

Buying Gold On Dhanteras:

Indians have been buying gold on the day of Dhanteras since always. As the term translates as dhan meaning wealth and teras meaning the thirteenth day, people buy gold, silver ornaments, and coins on this day as a symbol of wealth.

Story Behind Dhanteras:

According to beliefs, once there was a king named Hima. He had a son of sixteen years. the king got his son married to a girl. However, the astrologers predicted that the prince would die of a snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage. The prediction scared the king and the bride of the prince and she hatched a plan to save the life of her husband.

The girl collected all the gold ornaments and gold in the palace on the day when according to the astrologers, the prince would die. She then placed them in a heap in front of the main door. She then asked her husband not to sleep sleep and sat alongside him. She narrated him stories and sang lullabies. The couple didn't sleep the whole night.

Lord Yama arrived during the predicted time of the death of the prince. He took the form of a serpent which was supposed to bite the prince to death. As God tried entering the palace, the heap of ornaments blocked his way and the dazzling brilliance of the items blinded the vision of the snake. The snake could not enter the palace and the song of the girl's lullabies was so melodious that it lay here all night listening to it.

Hence, the time when the death of the prince was scheduled passed and the serpent lost its mood to bite the prince. Lord Yama left the house without asking about the life of the prince. Thus, the girl saved her husband's life with her brilliance and devotion to God.

The story of how the prince was saved from death due to Gold, inspired the tradition of buying gold on the day of Dhanteras.

On the day of Dhanteras, people buy Gold and which is kept in puja and a lamp called Yama is lit in front of the main door in order o seek blessings from Lord Yama and Goddess Lakshmi.