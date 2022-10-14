Dhanteras 2022 Date Confusion: October 22 Or 23? When To Celebrate The Festival

The festival of lights, Diwali is just a week away. The five-day-long festival starts with Dhanteras, which is generally celebrated two days prior to Diwali. During the festival, people decorate their homes with lights and beautiful decorative items like flowers, artificial show pieces, etc.

However, there is a slight confusion if the festival this year will be celebrated on October 22 or October 23.

According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras Puja is on Saturday, i.e., October 22, 2022. The puja muhurat will begin at 07:01 PM and will end at 08:17 PM. The total puja muhurat will be of one hour and 16 minutes.

Dhanteras 2022: Subh Muhurat

Pradosh Kaal - 05:45 PM to 08:17 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 07:01 PM to 08:56 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 06:02 PM on Oct 22, 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 06:03 PM on Oct 23, 2022

It means Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi will begin on October 22 at 6:02 PM but will end on October 23 at 6:03 PM.

The time also differs in different cities, depending on the local times of the respective cities.

Dhantrayodashi Muhurat in Other Cities:

Pune- 07:31 PM to 08:36 PM

New Delhi- 07:01 PM to 08:17 PM

Chennai- 07:13 PM to 08:13 PM

Jaipur- 07:10 PM to 08:24 PM

Hyderabad- 07:14 PM to 08:18 PM

Gurgaon- 07:02 PM to 08:18 PM

Chandigarh- 06:59 PM to 08:18 PM

Kolkata- 05:05 PM to 06:03 PM, Oct 23

Mumbai- 07:34 PM to 08:40 PM

Bengaluru- 07:24 PM to 08:24 PM

Ahmedabad- 07:29 PM to 08:39 PM

Noida- 07:00 PM to 08:16 PM

According to beliefs, on the day of Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. Therefore, people worship Lordess Lakshmi along with Lord Kubera who is the God of wealth, on this day. The Laksmi Puja falls on Amavasya, two days after Dhanteras, and is considered more significant.

Devotees should perform Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and approximately lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Meanwhile, Dhanteras is also observed as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda.