Dhanteras 2022 Date In New York: Know Subh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi Of Dhantrayodashi In US

THE five-day-long festival of Diwali will begin on Saturday, October 22, 2022 and will end on Bhai Dooj, October 26, 2022. Meanwhile, the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams on Friday announced that Diwali will be a holiday for the New York City public school starting next year in 2023.

Diwali is one of the most important festivals of Hindus and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the people belonging to the Hindu community. On the first day of this festival i.e., Dhanteras, people buy gold as it is considered to be auspicious. Though the day and timing are almost the same across the globe, there's a small difference in the same depending on the local timing of the respective countries.

Here's when the festival will be celebrated in California and New York City, United States.

According to Drik Panchang, Subh Muhurat for Dhanteras in New York City will start at 07:10 PM and will end at 08:44 PM.

Pradosh Kaal - 06:05 PM to 08:44 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 07:10 PM to 08:59 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 08:32 AM on Oct 22, 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 08:33 AM on Oct 23, 2022

Puja Vidhi:

Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped on Dhanteras. However, it must be noted that the actual Puja takes place on the day of 'amavasya' two days after Dhantrayodashi.

The gold which is bought on the day is put in Puja and a lamp called Yama is lit in front of the main door in order to seek blessings from Lord Yama and Goddess Lakshmi.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea on the day of Dhanteras.

People on this day buy gold as it is considered a symbol of luck, auspiciousness, abundance, and prosperity. It is more like a ritual to buy or gift gold or silver ornaments to family members on the occasion. Also, people believe that gold symbolises Goddess Lakshmi who is the Goddess of wealth.

Even the term Dhanteras translates as Dhan meaning wealth and teras meaning the thirteenth day, people buy gold, silver ornaments, and coins on this day as a symbol of wealth.