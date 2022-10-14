Dhanteras 2022: Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance Of This Auspicious Festival

DHANTERAS, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is one of the most auspicious celebrations across the country by the Hindu community. It is the first day in the five days of Deepawali festivities and as per the beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea on this day.

Dhanteras 2022: Date and Time

This year, Dhanteras will fall on October 22, 2022, Saturday.

The puja muhurat is 07:01 PM to 08:17 PM on October 22, 2022.

Pradosh Kaal - 05:45 PM to 08:17 PM

Vrishabha Kaal - 07:01 PM to 08:56 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 06:02 PM on October 22, 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 06:03 PM on October 23, 2022

Dhanteras 2022: Puja Vidhi

Devotees should start the Dhanteras puja in the evening

Start the puja by worshipping Lord Ganesh and chanting his mantras.

On the day of Dhanteras, Lord Dhanwantari is worshipped and mantras are also chanted to seek blessing.

Dhanteras Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset.

Dhanteras 2022: Significance

According to the beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea on this day. Devas and asuras churned the sea to get Amrit (the divine nectar of immortality). Moreover, the god of wealth Lord Kubera is also worshipped on this day.

According to another belief, the festival of Dhanteras is also related to king Hima. King Hima was a kind man, who took care of his entire kingdom just like his family with all love and warmth. The astrologers predicted that Hima's son will die due to a snake bite in the sixteenth year of his life.

On the astrologer's advice, the king got his son married to a girl with a lucky horoscope. A few years later, Hima's son's wife made a plan and assembled all her jewellery at the main door. The girl asked her husband not to fall asleep and both of them stayed awake all night guarding the main door.

Then, Lord Yama, the god of death, arrived in the form of a serpent but saw the jewellery blocking his way at the door. The girl started singing melodious tunes to distract the snake. The serpent too kept listening to her tunes and the time of Hima’s son’s death passed. Therefore, Lord Yama went away with Hima's son.