Dhanteras 2022: 6 Auspicious Things To Buy On Dhantrayodashi

DHANTERAS is the first day in the five days of Diwali festivities and is one of the most auspicious celebrations across the country by the Hindu community. According to the beliefs, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea.

On this day, people buy new things and it is believed that buying new things on this auspicious day brings luck and prosperity. Take a look at the list of things you can buy on the day of Dhanteras.

1. Idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh

This is preferable to buy the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on the day of Dhanteras for the Diwali puja. The idols can be made up of metal or clay.

2. Electronics and home appliances

Things like television, microwave, refrigerator, laptop and mobile phones can be bought on the auspicious day of Dhanteras. It is also advised to keep these items in the Northeast direction.

3. Apparel and grooming products

Festivals are the time to buy new clothes or jewellery. Therefore, you can purchase any apparel and grooming products at the festival of Dhanteras.

4. Property and real-estate

It is considered auspicious or lucky to purchase or book a flat, house or other real estate property on Dhanteras.

5. Cars and automobiles

It is believed that buying something made of iron is considered auspicious and it is a good time to purchase cars and other automobiles to purchase on this day.

6. Gold and silver

Gold and silver are considered the most appropriate and auspicious things to buy on Dhanteras. Apart from buying gold and silver jewellery, people also buy gold-silver coins and Ganesh-Lakshmi idols.

Talking about Dhanteras' significance, according to the beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea on this day. Devas and asuras churned the sea to get Amrit (the divine nectar of immortality). Moreover, the god of wealth Lord Kubera is also worshipped on this day.