New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day-long Diwali festival. Also known as Dhantrayodashi is the day of worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. It is celebrated on trayodashi tithi of Kartik month of Hindu Lunar Calendar. It will fall on November 2nd, 2021, Tuesday.

In India, it is believed that buying gold, silver jewelry and new utensils on Dhanteras is very auspicious. This is treated as a way to welcome Goddess Lakshmi to the house. Therefore, here we are with a guide to help you on which types of utensils are considered auspicious to bring home in this festival. Take a look



Utensils of Gold

During Samudra Manthan (churning of the sea) God of Ayurveda God Dhanvantari emerged from the ocean of milk holding a gold jar of elixir. This is believed that bringing gold utensils or ornaments on this day will bring positive vibes in the house. Gold is too expensive these days, so other metals are also options to bring happiness in the house.

Utensils of Silver

Silver is treated as a metal for peace and coolness. Water kept in silver glass and consumed later on is treated as beneficial. This metal relates to planet Moon also. Buying silver utensils on the day of Dhanteras will bring peace and prosperity in the house.

Utensils of Brass

Brass metal is used since long. It is good to cook food in brass utensils. It is auspicious to buy brass utensils or decorative items of brass on the day of Dhanteras. It will bring prosperity in the house.

Utensils of Copper

According to experts brass utensils are very beneficial for health. These utensils are mainly used in puja purpose but now a days use of copper flask and glass has become very common. Use of copper utensils are beneficial for the people who are affected by planet Sun in their horoscopes. Buying Copper utensils on this day will bring energy in the house.

Earthen pots

These days it's trending to buy earthen pots. Variety of utensils are available in the market. These are eco-friendly as well good for health. Earthen pots are considered auspicious and bring positivity in the house. Everyone must buy earthen diyas on the day of Dhanteras.

Steel Utensils

All the other metals are expensive as compared to steel utensils. Steel utensils can be bought on the day of Dhanteras but iron utensils are not to be bought.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal