New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Indians have a sentimental interest in buying gold and what better occasion to do that than Dhanteras? Well, people believe that it is an auspicious day to buy gold just like the other festivals such as Akshay Tritiya, Gudi Parva, Navratri etc. Among all of these, Dhanteras is when most people step out purposely to buy gold as it is considered sacred.

Dhanteras is the day that marks the beginning of the five days of the Diwali festival and on this day Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped. The literal meaning of Dhanteras stands for wealth (Dhan) on the thirteenth day (Teras), as the festival is celebrated on the thirteenth day of Kartik month of the Hindu Lunar Calendar. This year it will be observed on November 2, 2021, Tuesday.

Dhanteras 2021: Date and time

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 18:22 - 20:09

Yama Deepan on November 2, 2021

Auspicious Timings to buy Gold on Dhanteras - November 2, 2021- 7:10 pm to 8:44 pm

Dhanteras 2021: Importance of buying gold

As per legend, there was a king named Hima who had a son and there's a story of Dhanteras associated with him. Astrologers predicted the early death of his son by a snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage. And as a reason, his brave and alert newly-wed wife didn't allow him to sleep with her husband on that particular day. The couple sat awake throughout the night, listening to stories and singing songs. She made a heap of her gold ornaments and gold coins at the entrance of the room and even lighted a number of lamps near the heap to create brilliance.

The god of Death, Yama, in the form of serpent, arrived at the doorstep of the prince who was later born, with the brilliance of the refracted light of lamps on gold his eyes got dazzled and blind. Yama had to return as he could not enter the room of Prince. He climbed and for the whole night sat on the heap of gold. The astrological predicted time was elapsed and Yama silently went away and as a result, the young prince was saved. Therefore, the day is celebrated as Dhanteras. This story inspired the tradition of buying gold on the day of Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2021: Significance

Gold is kept in puja to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Yamadeep a ritual began, to lit a lamp outside the home to ward off any untimely death in the family.

It is a strong belief of the Indian people that buying gold and silver on the day of Dhanteras will bring good luck and prosperity to the house. Gold and silver will protect them from bad omen and negativity around them.

On Dhanteras people not only purchase gold and silver they also invest in property and other assets also. Buying the prestigious yellow metal is not only a tradition but it has become a way of a good investment as well.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal