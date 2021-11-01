New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dhanteras is almost here and is considered as one of the biggest Hindu festivals. It is celebrated on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu Lunar Calendar. This festival is also known as Dhantrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi. It is the first major event of the five-day-long Diwali festival.

For the unversed, Dhanteras consists of two words, 'dhan' refers to wealth and 'teras' means the thirteenth day. Dhantrayodashi is an auspicious day to buy gold and silver and this year it will be celebrated on November 2, 2021, Tuesday.

Dhanteras 2021: Date and time

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat- 18:17 - 20:11

Yama Deepan on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

Pradosh Kaal 17:35 - 20:11

Vrishabha Kaal 18:17 - 20:12

Trayodashi tithi begins on Nov.02 at 11:31

Trayodashi tithi ends on Nov. 03 at 09:02

Dhanteras 2021: Significance

To get the Amrita (the divine nectar of immortality) Devas and Asuras churned the sea (Samudra manthan). During churning of the sea, on the day of Dhantrayodashi, Goddess Lakshmi came out from the ocean of milk. Hence people worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day. Lord Kubera, who is the god of wealth is also worshipped on this day. Lakshmi Puja is considered more significant on the day of Amavasya, the day of Diwali.

According to religious beliefs, Dhantrayodashi is an auspicious day to buy gold and silver. It is also considered favorable for investment in property etc as it will be blessed with more gains.

Dhanteras 2021: Rituals

- Rangolis are made at the front of the house. People adorn their homes.

- It is a festival to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, hence small footprints are made at the entrance of the house.

- Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal.

- After cleaning the puja place, on a red cloth install idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera.

- Some people also worshipp Lord Dhanvantari on this day.

- Ghee diya is lit in front of the idols as well at the entrance of the house.

- Red flowers, incense sticks, fruits and sweets are offered.

-Mantras are chanted.

