Dhanteras is observed on the thirteenth day (Trayodashi tithi) of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu Lunar Calendar. It is almost here and so is everyone in the nearest shopping malls with a list of what to buy and what to drop. So, here we are to make your job easier. Yes, Dhanteras holds a special significance in Hindus and as per traditions, there are certain things that are bought and specifically not bought on this day.

This year it will be observed on November 2nd, 2021, Tuesday. While churning of the Sea, Goddess Lakshmi appeared out from the ocean of milk on this day. Hence on the Trayodashi tithi Goddess Lakshmi alongwith Lord Kuber is worshipped with enthusiasm and devotion.

People buy many items, utensils and jewellery on the day of Dhanteras which are considered sacred and auspicious. But, as the first day celebrations of Diwali begin, here we are with a long list of things that are considered inauspicious which you should avoid buying.

Things not to buy on Dhanteras:

Plastic and glass

Plastic and glass are not considered auspicious. Do not bring plastic or glass items on the day of Dhanteras in your house.

Sharp things

Sharp objects are considered negative and inauspicious so do not buy knives, scissors and other such things on this day.

Footwear

Avoid purchasing shoes or footwear on the day of Dhanteras.

Ghee and oils

Ghee and forms of oils are avoided to be bought on this special day as these are not considered sacred.

Anything in black

Lastly, if you are buying anything don't go for a black colour. As this colour is considered inauspicious. Also do not wear black dress on this day.

