Dhanteras is considered one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus. This is not just auspicious because of being near Diwali but also on this day people find it sacred to buy new things especially gold in their homes. Right from electronics to jewellery, there are multiple assets devotees purchase on Dhanteras.

Dhanteras is the day that marks the beginning of the five days of the Diwali festival. Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on this day. The literal meaning of Dhanteras stands for wealth (Dhan) on thirteenth day (Teras), as the festival is celebrated on the thirteenth day of Kartik month of Hindu Lunar Calendar. This year it will be observed on November 2, 2021, Tuesday.

Since it's an ideal time to buy new things and the festive season is on, so here we are with a list of the most auspicious and ideal things to buy on Dhanteras 2021.

Gold and silver

Gold and silver tops the list as these are considered the most appropriate thing to buy on this day. Jewellery stores on Dhanteras are flooded with customers waiting to buy gold and silver. Many people invest in coins, Ganesh-Lakshmi idols and jewellery on this day.

Cars and automobiles

Dhanteras and is believed to be auspicious to have something made of iron and what better than cars and other automobiles to purchase on this day. Consumers do not just buy cars and bikes on this day but also pre-book them to get the delivery on Dhanteras as it is considered so sacred.

Property and real-estate

Another thing which gets in demand these days is real-estate and properties. This is again because it is considered lucky to purchase or book a flat, house or other real-estate property on Dhanteras.

Electronics and home appliances

Television, microwave, Refrigerator and more are some of the majorly sold electronic items during Dhanteras which people want to buy. All thanks to Flipkart's 'Big Billion Day' sale and Amazon's 'The Great Indian Festival' which are going on right now, one case easily get the desired products on heavy discounts and fat offers.

Apparels and grooming products

Since it's the festive season, people are either ways in a mood to wear new clothes and jewellery. And that's one of the reasons that people prefer shopping for clothes and other stuff for themselves on this auspicious festival. Just like the electronics' online market, the apparel apps and websites like Myntra, Ajio and more are also beaming with discounts.

