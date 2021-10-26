New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dhanteras is almost here and in the series of auspicious Hindu festivals, which are taking place one after the other in October, this is considered as one of the most important ones. Yes, Dhanteras hold much importance as it is almost celebrated with India's biggest festival, Diwali 2021.

Dhanteras is observed on the thirteenth day (Trayodashi tithi) of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month of Hindu Lunar Calendar. It is believed that, while churning of the Sea, Goddess Lakshmi appeared out from the ocean of milk on this day. Hence on the Trayodashi tithi Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Kuber is worshipped with enthusiasm and devotion. This year it is being celebrated on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. And the shubh mahurat for puja is from 18:22 to 20:09. Meanwhile, Pradosh Kaal starts from 17:37 and will go on until 20:09.

As this festival is considered quite auspicious, people tend to buy new things like gold ornaments and clothes on this day. Keeping in mind how sacred this festival is, here we are with a list of dos and don'ts which you guys need to follow while celebrating Dhanteras 2021.

Dos

- Cleanliness is a must on this day. The whole house must be thoroughly cleaned.

- Waste and garbage are considered a centre for negative energy, dispose them off.

- Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras should be done during Pradosh Kaal.

- Yamadeep is a ritual, to light a lamp outside the home to ward off any untimely death in the family, must be followed.

- Buy gold during auspicious times specified in panchaang.

Don'ts

- Clay or silver idols are considered auspicious so do not worship glass or POP idols.

- It is a festival to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, so don't keep footwear at the entrance of the house.

- It is a belief that on the day of Dhanteras neither money is to be borrowed or nor it should be lent.

- Puja rituals should be done with happiness so do not spread negative thoughts in the house.

- Avoid non-vegetarian food on the day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal