Dhanteras 2020: These items could be auspicious for you if you buy them base don your zodiac signs on this festive day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In Hindu faith, Diwali is celebrated for five days with great enthusiasm and fervour. The festival starts with Dhanteras, the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha and ends on BHiaya Duj the second day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar. Dhanteras is derived from Sanskrit word Dhan (wealth) and Teras (thirteenth). It is considered to be an auspicious day for buying gold, silver and other metals. People buy gold jewellery for Dhanteras and light oil lamps. It is believed that those who buy these metals and worship are endowed with wealth and prosperity. In Hindu Mythology, it is said that Lord Dhanvantri appeared with Amrit Kalash on the day of Dhanteras during Samudra Manthan. The Gods and the demons were fighting for the holy water or Amrit that could make them immortal. But, do you know that buying things as per your zodiac sign may prove to be beneficial for you.

Here is a list of items you should buy as per your zodiac signs on Dhanteras

Aries: As per your zodiac sign, you should purchase Gold, copper or brass items on Dhanteras. If you buy a brass item on this auspicious day, there is a possibility of a huge increase in your wealth.purchasing electronics goods, instruments could also be beneficial for you.

Taurus: You should buy a silver item on this Dhanteras. Sopping of silver coins, silver jewelery, clothes and vehicles will be beneficial for you on the day of Dhanteras.

Gemini: People of this zodiac must bring some copper item to their home on Dhanteras. This will bring immense blessings of Lord Dhanvantari.

Cancer: People of Cancer zodiac must buy a steel vessel on the day of Dhanteras. This will give compassion to Mahalakshmi. So, for them buying silver, modern equipment, children’s toys or investing in finance companies are the ideal choice

Leo: The lord planet of Leo is the Sun. Investing in gold will be beneficial for these people and also other options are perfume and electronics items. It will be auspicious for you to buy gold coins or jewelery on this Dhanteras.

Virgo: The owner of this sign is Mercury. The natives of this zodiac will be lucky to buy silver coins and new vehicles on this Dhanteras. For Mercury people nothing is a better option than investing in gold for good wealth.

Libra: To make the year auspicious and fruitful on this Dhanteras, it will be good to buy silverware and new clothes. You can also opt for buying beauty materials, perfumes, and silver.

Scorpio: The lord of this zodiac is Mars. To make this Dhanteras auspicious, buy gold ornaments and items of worship. You can also buy land, house, shop farming cement on this auspicious day.

Sagittarius: Lord of this sign is Jupiter or Guru. Shopping for vehicles and silver utensils etc. in Dhanteras will be auspicious for the people of Sagittarius sign. Investing in Gold and jewelry, gems, and silver will also be beneficial for you.

Capricorn: Lord of this sign is Saturn, It will be good for people of this Dhanteras Capricorn to buy vehicles and decorative items. Buying buying iron, steel, cable, oil of all types, food items, electronics goods, instruments, minerals will also be benficial

Aquarius: Saturn is also the lord planet of Aquarius. In such a situation, shopping for silver and steel utensils will be very auspicious. People can also buy metals like iron, steel, things like cable, oil of all types, food items, electronics goods,

Pisces: The lord of this zodiac sign is JUpiter. It would be good for you to buy gold and silver items on this Dhanteras. You can also make new deals that will bring you progress. e can invest especially in gold and jewelry, gems, and silver to get a beneficial result.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha