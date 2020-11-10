Dhanteras 2020 Special: Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is celebrated every year on the Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This year Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is on Friday, November 13.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is the first day that marks the celebration of Diwali in India. Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar month of Kartik. This year, according to the Gregorian calendar, it will be celebrated on November 13. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari. Buying precious metals like gold and silver are considered to be auspicious on this day. Read on to know about the Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Mantra and Puja Timing of Dhanteras.

Dhanteras Puja Mantra:

Om Namo Bhagwate Mahasudarshan Vasudev Dhanvantraye Amritkalashi

If you want to perform Dhanteras pooja, chant these powerful mantras

Trilokapathay Triloknathaya Shri Mahavishnu Swaroop Shri Swaminarup Swaroop Shri Sri Ashtachakra Narayanya Namah

Dhanteras Puja Samagri

Diyas and candles, Chandan, Rice, Bangals, Basil leaves, Panchamrit, Ginni (Gold coin), flowers, Bail, Kumkum, chandan, peele vastra (yellow cloth). The devotees can arrange the Puja essentials according to their Puja Vidhi. If you worship Lord Dhanvantri, you may need milk, butter, misri and Ganga Jal.

Dhanteras 2020 Puja Muhurat

This year, the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month starts on Thursday, November 12 from 09:30 pm to November 13. So, Dhanteras is on 13 November. This time there is a 30-minute auspicious time for worshiping Dhanteras. You should worship Dhanteras in the evening between 05 to 28 in the evening between 05 to 59 in the evening.

Puja Vidhi:

On this day, people should clean and decorate their houses and worship Goddess Lakshmi to please her. Some people prefer observing a fast on this day while some do a puja in the evening after sunset. People also make rangolis and decorate house with diyas. On this day, people place the idols of Goddess Lakshmi on a yellow cloth. Then, offer Roli, Chandan and haldi. After that, devotees offer flowers, sweets and gold coins to Goddess.

Posted By: Srishti Goel