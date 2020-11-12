Dhanteras 2020, Right Date and Time: Dhanteras marks the beginning of the 5-day long festivities of Diwali in India. Know the correct time, date and Shubh Muhurat to celebrate Dhantryodashi.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, marks the beginning of the 5-day long festivities of Diwali in India. This year, there is confusion among people regarding the date, time and Shubh Muhurat of Dhanteras. People are unable to figure out whether Dhanteras is on November 12 or November 13. According to panchang and Hindu lunar calendar, months vary and sometimes dates and days in the English calendar do not match. Several festivals and occasions depend on the duration and longevity of the dates, so sometimes confusion occurs on the dates of the festivals. So, what is the exact date and time of Dhanteras?

The exact date and time of Dhanteras 2020

According to the Hindi Panchang, Dhanteras falls on the thirteenth (Tryodashi) day of the waning phase of Kartik Maas. This year, Kartik Krishna Trayodashi Tithi is starting from 09.30 pm on Thursday i.e, November 12 and will conclude on Friday, November 13 at 05.59 pm.

Pradosh Muhurat

Devotees can observe the fast and Dhanteras Puja according to their convenience. However, the worship of Dhanteras is considered to be the best during the Pradosh period. This year, Pradosh Muhurat will fall on November 13. On 12 November, Trayodashi is will start late in the night. Pradosh kaal is the time period after sunset and before night. So, worshiping Dhanteras on November 13 is the best.

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat

The auspicious time for worshiping on Friday, November 13 starts from 05:00 pm and will conclude at 05:30 pm. During this 30-minute period, devotees should worship Lord Dhanvantri, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber. Devotees also worship Lord Yama on this day. To avoid premature death, a lamp is lit for Yamraj outside the house during Pradosh Kaal on the day of Dhanteras. It is also called Yama Deepam or Yama's lamp. It is believed that by doing this, Yamraj is pleased and he protects the members of that family from premature death.

