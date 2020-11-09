New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dhanteras is a festival of new vibes and new beginnings. As the name suggests, Dhanteras is an amalgamation of two Sanksrit words Dhan-- which means wealth and Teras--which means thirteenth. Dhanteras falls on the Tryodashi (thirteenth day) of Krishna Paksha of the Kartik Mass (month). This year, according to the Gregorian calendar, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 13. There are several stories behind the celebration of the Dhanteras in Hindu mythology. On this day, people worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Yamraj, Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantri.

History

According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk along with a pot full of Gold and Lord Kuber. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi brings Lord Kuber to fulfill the wishes of the devotees. So, people worship Goddess Laksmi and Lord Kuber (God of wealth). Dhanteras is also known as Yamadeepan. It is believed that people worship Lord Yamraj--God of death-- to please him and pray for the long life of the family.

Significance

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi arrives on this day along with Lord Kuber, who is known as the God of wealth, to those who worship them with all dedication and heart. So, on this day, especially during Samudra Manthan, devotees should worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber to please them. Also, according to Hindu mythology, people buy utensils, jewellery and other materialistic things to bring good luck to the home.

Importance

According to Hindu mythology, Dhanteras is celebrated to worship Lord Dhanvantri during Samudra Manthan. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantri came out of the churned sea during the Krishna Paksha tryodashi of the Kartik Mass with an Amrit pot. To seek the blessing of Lord Dhanvantri and Amrit from his pot, devotees worship his with zest and zeal.

