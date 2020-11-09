Dhanteras 2020 Date and Time: Dhanteras is the beginning of the celebration of the festival of lights-- Diwali. Read on to know the day, date, time and Shubh Muhurat of Kartik tryodashi.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dhanteras is the beginning of the five-day celebration of Diwali. It begins on the thirteenth day (Trayodasi) of Krishna Paksha of the Karthik month. According to the Gregoria calendar, it is celebrated in October-November. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 13 followed by Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. On this auspicious day, people mark the beginning of the festival of lights and worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, Lord Yama and Lord Dhanvantari. It is believed that on this day if devotees worship Lord Yama, it can ward off Yamaraj-- the God of death.

Day, Date, Time and Muhurat

According to the panchang of Krishna Paksha Muhurat of Kartik Mass, Dhanteras Puja will be observed on November 13 i.e, Friday. The auspicious time for Dhanteras Puja would be between 05:28 pm and 05:59 pm. It is believed that on this day Goddess Lakshmi arrives with the God of wealth-- Lord Kuber. So, you can also perform Kuber Pujan and Lakshami Pujan on Dhantryodashi. Lakshmi Puja should be done in Pradosh Kaal between 05:28 pm and 08:07 pm after sunset.

Important date and time

Dhanteras Date - Friday, 13 November 2020

Dhanteras Pujan Muhurta - from 05:25 pm to 05:59 pm.

Pradosh period - 05:25 pm to 08:06 pm.

Taurus period - 05:33 pm to 07:29 pm.

Trayodashi Date Start - 12 November 2020 at 09:30.

Why utensils, gold and new clothes are bought on Dhanteras

It is believed that on the day of Trayodashi of Kartik Krishna Paksha, Dhanvantari appeared with the churning of the ocean. He has an urn full of nectar in his hands. Lord Dhanvantari appeared with the urn, so it is a tradition to buy utensils on the day of Dhanteras. It is believed to have good luck, splendor and health benefits. On the day of Dhanteras, Kubera, the god of wealth, is worshiped.

Posted By: Srishti Goel