Dhanteras 2020: Check out the dos and don'ts that one must need to follow to be blessed with wealth on Dhanteras.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi is the festival that marks the beginning of five days long festival of Diwali. This festival falls a day ahead of Choti Diwali. Dhanteras falls on the thirteenth day of the waning phase of Kartik Maas. This festival holds a special place in Hindu households and business communities as it carries a lot of spiritual and religious significance.

On the occasion of Dhanteras, prayers are offered to Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi, and Kubera. This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 13 followed by Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. The devotees believe that on this day if people worship Lord Yama, it can ward off Yamaraj-- the God of death.

On this festival, buying gold, silver, utensils, idols of Ganesha-Lakshmi, etc are considered precious. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi blesses devotees with good health and finances for the rest of the year.

Here are some dos and don'ts that one must need to follow to be blessed with wealth on Dhanteras:

1. Clean your homes

Do not forget to keep the place all tidy as Dhanteras is also also known as cleanliness day and people clean the house days before this festival arrives. Garbage and waste are considered a center of negative energy so cleanliness is necessary.

2. Perform Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras

On the day of Dhanteras, devotees worship Lord Lakshmi and it is said that the puja must be performed on the day of Dhanteras during Pradosh Kaal which means the two-hour duration of puja that immediately is followed by the sunset.

3. Do not worship glass or POP idols on this day

The traditions suggest that the devotees should worship clay and silver idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees should avoid buying glass or p-o-p sculptures.

4. Do not lend money on this day

A popular belief says that people should not lend or borrow money on the occasion of Dhanteras or Diwali. This makes the Lakshmi (wealth) go to some other person and thus it upsets Goddess Lakshmi,

5. Do not footwears at the main door of the home

The traditions also say that the main entrance of the house should not be untidy as Goddess Lakshmi enters through the main door and dirt makes her unhappy and she returns back from the door. One should remove shoes, slippers, and any kind of trash from the outside of the house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma