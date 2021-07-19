Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadhi Ekadashi, Harishayani Ekadashi and Maha Ekadashi. In Telugu, it is called Toli Ekadashi. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There are 24 Ekadashis that fall in a year according to the Hindu calendar. This is because Ekadashi comes on both the eleventh lunar days of the calendar. Although all the Ekadashis have their own importance, two of them hold a little stronger significance one of which is Devothaan Ekadashi and the other is Devshayani Ekadashi. This year Devshayani Ekadashi will fall on July 20, 2021 on the eleventh lunar day of the bright fortnight of Hindu month Ashadha.

Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadhi Ekadashi, Harishayani Ekadashi and Maha Ekadashi. In Telugu, it is called Toli Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi: Date and time

Ekadashi starts- July 19, 2021 at 08:29 pm.

Ekadashi ends- July 20, 2021 at 05:47 pm.

Paran time- July 21, 2021 06:28 am -08:51am.

Sunrise- 06:28 am

Sunset- 06:21 pm

Devshayani Ekadashi: Significance

In the Scriptures, Bhavishyottara Purana Lord Krishna narrated the importance of Ekadashi to Yudhishthir the same way as Lord Brahma narrated to his son Narada. It starts immediately after Jagannath Rath Yatra and as per popular beliefs, this Ekadashi Lord Vishnu attain Yoga Nidra on the Ksheersagar, the cosmic ocean of milk, on the bed of Sheshnaag. It is believed that God will wake up after four months on Prabodhini Ekadashi. During this time hemits and sages are also prohibited for excursions and they can tour only Braj. No auspicious work or ceremony is performed during this period.

Devshayani Ekadashi: Puja vidhi

- Devotees take an early bath, wear preferably yellow clothes.

- Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on a clean platform in the northeast direction.

- Light a diya, offer flowers, tulsi leaves, banana, coconut and kheer to the Gods.

- Perform aarti.

- Chant hymns and mantras.

- Devshayani Ekadashi is known for strict fasting rituals. On this day devotees observe fast and abstain from consuming grains beans, cereals and onions etc.

Devshayani Ekadashi: Mantras

- Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya

- Om Padmnabhay Namah

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal