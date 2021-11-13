New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Devotthan Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It falls on the ekadashi tithi of Shukla Paksha that is the eleventh lunar day of the Kartik month of Hindu Lunar Calendar. It is believed that Lord Vishnu sleeps on Shayani Ekadashi, the Devotthan Ekadashi marks the end of the four-month period of Chaturmas, on this day he wakes up from his sleep.

Devotthan Ekadashi 2021: Date and time

Devutthana Ekadashi on Sunday, November 14, 2021

On 15th Nov, Parana Time - 13:10 to 15:19

On Parana Day Hari Vasara End Moment - 13:00

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 05:48 on Nov 14, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:39 on Nov 15, 2021

Prabodhini Ekadashi Parana

Vaishnava Devutthana Ekadashi on Monday, November 15, 2021

On 16th Nov, Parana Time for Vaishnava Ekadashi - 06:44 to 08:01

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 08:01

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 05:48 on Nov 14, 2021

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:39 on Nov 15, 2021

Devotthan Ekadashi 2021: Significance

Devotthan Ekadashi is the God's awakening day, this is also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, literal meaning of which is awakening eleventh. Hindus believe that Lord Vishnu sleeps on Dev Shayani Ekadashi and wakes on Prabodhini Ekadashi. It is popularly known as Kartiki. Prabodhini Ekadashi is followed by Kartik Purnima and the day is celebrated as Dev Diwali. Marriages are prohibited during Chaturmas, Devotthan Ekadashi signifies the beginning of the wedding season.

In Pushkar, there is a temple of Lord Brahma, where the Pushkar fair is organized which continues till Kartik Purnima. A ritual dip during these days in Pushkar Lake is considered to lead to Moksha.

Devotthan Ekadashi 2021: Rituals

- A ritual marriage of Tulsi Plant called Tulsi Vivah is performed with the holy black coloured stone called Saligram, regarded as the husband of Tulsi.

- Devotees observe fast on this day.

- With red soul paste called geru and rice paste traditional floor designs are made.

- In the evening Lakshmi Pujan and Vishnu Pujan is observed.

- Sugarcane, rice and some traditional things are offered.

- Deepak's are lit, devotees listen the katha and chant mantras.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal