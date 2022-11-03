Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Do's And Don'ts To Follow On This Day

CELEBRATED in the auspicious month of Kartik, Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 04 across the country. It is one of the most important Ekadashis of the year and is celebrated with great fervour and joy.

According to the religious texts, God Vishnu awakens from Yoga Nidra on this day. This auspicious festival falls after Diwali and marriages begin on this day. However, every Hindu festival includes some do's and don'ts to keep in mind while celebrating it. Read below the do's and don'ts to keep in mind on Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Do's

1. Fasting on the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi is one of the most important and practised rituals that are believed to impress Lord Vishnu.

2. If an individual fasting is old, not well or a child, he/she can open the fast after a few hours.

3. Worshipping of Lord Vishnu and other Gods is considered auspicious.

4. Chant holy mantras such as "Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya Namah" to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

5. Wake up early on this day, take bath and wear clean clothes to perform the puja.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Don'ts

1. Avoid consuming non vegetarian food on this auspicious day.

2. Abstain from drinking alcohol or smoking during the festivities.

3. Consumption of rice on Dev Uthani Ekadashi is prohibited as it is believed that otherwise the nest birth is found in creeping species.

4. Practice celibacy on this auspicious Hindu festival.