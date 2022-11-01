Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Check Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Other Details Here

DEV UTHANI Ekadashi, also known as 'Prabodhini Ekadashi' and 'Devutthana Ekadashi' will be celebrated in November. It is a very auspicious day in the Hindu calendar which falls on the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. This year, the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 08.

It is believed that on this auspicious day, God Vishnu awakens from Yoga Nidra which has significant relevance in ancient texts. This day falls after Diwali and all auspicious works such as marriage, begin after this day.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Date And Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi will be observed on November 04, 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 07:30 PM on November 03 and ends at 06:08 PM on November 04, 2022.

The auspicious Parana time will begin from 06:14 AM to 08:34 PM on November 05, 2022.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Significance

This day marks Lord Vishnu's awakening from Yoga Nidra which is considered extremely auspicious. In the ancient period, devotees across the country sued to observe fast on the day of Ekadashi. Consumption of food was prohibited during this period. It is the most important of all Ekadashi of the year.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2022: Puja Vidhi

On this day, Lord Vishnu is worshipped at the night during the auspicious shubh muhurat. Rangoli which are considered a sign of luck and prosperity are made in homes and temples. The chanting of the mantra, ' Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaya' is considered auspicious throughout the puja. The offerings of fresh fruits, Chandan, kumkum, haldi, akshat and Dakshina are made to Lord Vishnu and devotees seek his blessings. Donations of clothes and food are done during this occasion.