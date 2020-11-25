Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2020 Do's and Don'ts: Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month is celebrated as Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Know about the dos and don'ts of this day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Seven days after Diwali, on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu wakes up from rest and sees the workload of creation. All Mars works begin on this Ekadashi. Tulsi marriage is also performed in this Ekadashi. On November 26, this year, Dev Uthani Ekadashi will fast. Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month is called Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Dev Uthani Ekadashi is also known as Hariprabodhini Ekadashi and Devotthan Ekadashi. According to the scriptures, Lord Vishnu sleeps for four months on Ashadh Shukla Ekadashi and wakes up to Kartik Shukla Ekadashi. Read on to know the dos and don'ts of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Dos and Don'ts of fasting on the day of Dev Uthani Ekadashi

1. Fasting should be done on Nirjala (abstaining water) or only juice and fruits.

2. If the patient is old, child, or busy person then he can open his fast by keeping fast for few hours.

3. On the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu must light a lamp while awakening.

4. On this day one can worship Lord Vishnu or any other god.

5. Do not eat ominous and spicy food during fast of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

6. On the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, chant the mantra "Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya Namah".

7. If your moon is weak or has any mental problem, then fasting on Ekadashi by eating water and fruits.

8. On the day of Devuthani Ekadashi you should wake up before sunrise.

9. Do not consume rice on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, it is believed that otherwise the next birth is found in a creeping species.

10. In Devuthani Ekadashi, a person should stay away from fight and fight and do not kill any creature on this day, otherwise, you have to become a partner of sin.

Posted By: Srishti Goel