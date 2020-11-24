Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2020 Date and Time: As per the Hindu lunar panchang, Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2020 falls on the 11th day of the Shukla Paksha of the Karthik month.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Ekadashi fasting has a huge significance in the Hindu religion. According to the Hindi lunar Panchang, twenty-four Ekadashi falls throughout the year. But if there is Malamas in any year, then their number increases to 26. One of these is Dev Uthani Ekadashi. Devauthani Ekadashi is on the eleventh date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. It is said that Ashadh Shukla becomes Dev-sleeping on Ekadashi and then on the day of Kartik Shukla Ekadashi, concluding the Chaturmas, the dev choudas festival begins. This Ekadashi is called Dev Uthani. Read on to know when Devauthani Ekadashi will be celebrated this year. Also how to worship Devuthani Ekadashi.

Auspicious time for Dev Uthani Ekadashi:

According to the Gregorian lunar calendar, Devauthani Ekadashi is falling on Wednesday, 25 November.

Ekadashi date starts: November 25, 2020 from 02:42 pm

Ekadashi date ends: November 26, 2020 till 05:10 pm

How to Worship :

-Lord Vishnu and mother Lakshmi are worshiped on this day. This day is called to awaken Vishnu.

-On this day, devotees get up early in the morning, wear new or clean clothes. Then, the fast of Lord Vishnu is observed.

-Then the feet of Vishnu are made in the courtyard of the house. But if there is sunlight in the courtyard, the steps are covered. Draw the shape of the steps of. But cover the steps in the sun.

-Then a painting is made from ocher in Okhli and the dough is covered by placing fruits, sweets, seasoned fruits and sugarcane.

-The lamps are lit outside the house at night and where it is worshiped.

Vishnu is worshiped at night. As well as other deities are also worshiped.

-Subhashit Strot recitation, Bhagavata Katha and Puranadi are recited during the puja. Bhajans are also sung along with it.

