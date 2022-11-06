Dev Deepawali 2022: Here's How Holy City Of Varanasi Celebrates Tripurotsav

THE AUSPICIOUS festival of Dev Deepawali is just around the corner and is celebrated with great happiness and joy across the country, especially in Varanasi. This festival is celebrated annually after 15 days of Diwali and coincides with Kartik Purnima. This day allows us to enjoy the joy and positivity of lights other than the Diwali festival.

The auspicious festival of Dev Deepawali is observed to celebrate the victory of Lord Shiva over a demon names Taraksura, therefore is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima. Dev Diwali is celebrated on the last day of Ganga Mahotsav which begins on Prabhodini Ekadashi. This year Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 07.

Dev Deepawali In Varanasi

Varanasi is one of the most significant religious and popular tourist destinations in India. People from all over the world come to experience the lively joy and celebration of Hindu culture and diversity in this city. The city of temples gets decked up with lighting and decorations to celebrate the auspicious festival of Dev Deepawali. Look below at how the holy place of Varanasi celebrates this festival.

1. Deepdaan

The celebrations of Dev Deepawali begin a few days back from the actual date of the festival with the offering of prayers to Lord Ganesha and offering lit earthen lamps or diyas by 21 brahmins and 41 girls. Vedic mantras are chanted while offering the diyas.

2. Kartik Snan

People from different places across the world come to Varanasi on the occasion of Dev Deepawali to take a holy dip in the river Ganges to get rid of their sins and attain purity. This is known as Kartik Snan and has high significance in Hindu scriptures.

3. Diyas

The occasion is a spectacular event to witness the beauty and light of diyas. Every ghat and temple in the city is decorated with lights and diyas on this occasion. As it is believed that Gods descend on Earth to take a dip in river Ganges, to mark the event as more special and welcome Gods on earth, decorations with lights and diyas are done. The view becomes enchanting and magical.

4. Ganga Aarti

Attending the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi is itself an experience to remember. With eyeconic decorations and ghats filled with thousand of devotees, Ganga Aarti is performed on the evening of Dev Deepawali.

5. Ganga Mahotsav

It starts a few days earlier and depicts the life and culture of the sacred city, of Varanasi. Ganga Mahotsav is held at Ravidas Ghat when the whole city becomes alive with music, decorations, dances and theatrical plays. This event is the best way to experience the rich culture and history of Varanasi with delicious food delicacies including Banarasi chaat, and bati choka among many others.