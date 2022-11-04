Dev Deepawali 2022: Date, History, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Celebrations Of The Festival

DEV DEEPAWALI is an auspicious Utsav celebrated with great enthusiasm and pomp in Varanasi. Known as 'Diwali of Gods', this festival is celebrated in the auspicious month of Kartik and falls after 15 days of the Diwali festival.

It is a festival that allows enjoying the joy and positivity of lights other than Diwali. The celebrations of this festival take place on the full moon of the Kartik month after 15 days known as Kartik Purnima. It is believed that Gods descend to earth on this day to bathe in the river Ganges.

Dev Deepawali 2022: Date And Shubh Muhurat

This year Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 07 across the country. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 04:15 PM on November 07 and ends at 04:31 PM on November 08, 2022.

According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat for Dev Deepawali begins at 05:14 PM to 07:49 PM on November 07, 2022, with a duration of 02 hours and 35 minutes.

Dev Deepawali 2022: Significance

This auspicious festival is commemorated to celebrate the victory of Lord Shiva over a demon named Taraksura, who has three sons named- Taraksha, Vidunmali and Kamalaksha. They all managed to seek the blessings of Lord Brahma by performing intense penance. Lord Brahma got pleased by their devotion and blessed the three sons with the assurance that they won't be killed unless someone killed all of them with a single arrow. After seeking the boon from Lord Brahma, the trio started destroying the world. Therefore, Lord Shiva took the avatar of Tripurari and killed all three demons with a single arrow and restored peace and happiness.

Dev Deepawali 2022: Celebrations

Dev Diwali is celebrated in Varanasi with great fervour and joy. Kartik Snana is one of the attractions of the festival in which devotees wake up early in the morning and take a holy dip in the river Ganges to get rid of all negative karmas.

Deep Daan is another part of the celebrations which is done by lighting earthen lamps and performing the puja of Goddess Ganga.

Ganga Aarti is performed in the evening on the day of the festival in which ghats are decorated with diyas and aarti is performed.