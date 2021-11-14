New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Our country is full of festivals and right a few days after Diwali, Dev Deepawali is almost standing outside the corner. This is a spiritually significant festival which is celebrated with a lot of diyas in the Northern part of India.

Dev Deepawali, as the name suggests is the Diwali of Gods and the festival of Kartik Purnima which is mainly celebrated in Varanasi. It falls during November-December month of gragarion calendar on the full moon day of Kartik month of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. It falls after fifteen days of the festival of lights, Diwali.

Dev Deepawali 2021: Date and time

Dev Deepavali on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Pradoshakal Dev Deepavali Muhurat - 17:09 to 19:47

Duration - 02 Hours 38 Mins

Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:00 on Nov 18, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends - 14:26 on Nov 19, 2021

Dev Deepawali 2021: Significance

This festival is also observed as Tripurotsav or Tripura Purnima Snan. This festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over Asur Tripurasur.

Hindus believe that on the day of Dev Deepawali Gods descent on the Earth to take bath in the holy river Ganga at the Ganga ghats at Varanasi. To honour the Ganga and it's presiding Goddess numerous earthen lamps are lit. This tradition of lightning the lamps was started in 1985 at the Panchganga ghat.

During Dev Deepawali millions of earthen lamps are lit on the steps of all the ghats on the riverfront of the holy river Ganga. Thousands of oil lamps are lit and set afloat on leaves on the river. People decorate their houses with oil lamps.

The great grand Ganga Aarti is performed by 21 Brahmin priests and 24 women. This is witnessed by thousands of devotees and tourists. Lightening of ghats and floating lamps create a breathtaking scene.

Guru Nanak Jayanti and Jain light festival is also observed on this day.

Martyrs are remembered and wreaths are offered at Amar Jawan Jyoti at Dashashwamegh Ghat and at Rajendra Prasad Ghat. Ganga Seva Samiti organise this event which also has a patriotic significance.

Dev Deepawali 2021: Rituals

- The five days festival starts from Devotthan Ekadashi and concludes on the day of Kartik Purnima.

- The main ritual is Kartik Snan, devotees take bath in holy river Ganga.

- Oil lighted lamps are offered and floated to Ganga river in the evening.

- In the evening grand Ganga Aarti is performed at Dashameshwar Ghat.

- During aarti chanting of hymns, rhythmic drum beating, conch blowing and brazier burning continues.

- Processions in reverence to different deities is taken.

- Devotees indulge in devotional songs throughout the night.

