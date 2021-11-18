New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dev Deepawali will be observed on the day that coincides with Kartik Purnima celebrations. It falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika and takes place after 15 days Diwali. It is referred to as Dev Diwali because, on this day, the Devas observed Deepawali and celebrated Lord Shiva's triumph over the Asura brothers, collectively known as Tripurasura.

This year, Dev Deepawali is celebrated on November 18 to honour of river Ganges. It is believed that gods descend to earth to bathe in the Ganges on this day. The festival is also observed as Tripura Purnima Snan.

The Purnima Tithi begins at 12:00 PM on November 18 and ends at 2:26 PM on November 19. The Dev Deepawali is performed during Pradosh Kaal. Devotees decorate their houses and colored designs on their front doors. Firecrackers are burnt at night, processions of decorated deities are taken out into the streets.

Dev Deepawali: Significance

The festival is observed to celebrate Lord Shiva's win over demons. A demon named Tarakasura who had had three sons - Tarakaksha, Vidyunmali, and Kamalaksha sought the blessings of Lord Brahma by performing intense penance. So, pleased by their devotion, as Lord Brahma appeared before them, the trio asked for the boon of immortality. But since the blessing was against the laws of the Universe, Brahma refused to grant it.

He instead blessed the demons with the assurance that they wouldn't meet their end unless someone killed all three of them with a single arrow. But soon after getting blessed by Brahma, the demons caused massive destructions in all three worlds.

To eliminate them, Lord Shiva took the avatar of Tripurari or Tripurantaka and killed all the three demons with a single arrow. Thus, by eliminating Tripurasura, Lord Shiva restored peace.

Dev Deepawali: Puja Vidhi

On an auspicious day, devotees must take a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganga and do the Tripura Purnima Snan.

Following the dip in the river, light oil lamps (Deepdan) are lighted at the ghats and their homes during dusk.

Devotees worship Lord Shiva by chanting hymns, rhythmic drum beating, conch shell blowing, and brazier burning.

Posted By: Ashita Singh