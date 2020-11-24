Dev Deepawali 2020 Date and Time: Dev Deepawali 2020 Date: As per the Hindi Panchang, Dev Deepawali is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Kartik month.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dev Deepawali is celebrated every year on the full moon date of Kartik month, According to Hindi Panchang. Dev Deepawali is a tradition celebrated every year in Kashi. This year, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 29 (Sunday). Dev Diwali is also known as Dev Diwali. The festival of Dev Deepawali is celebrated as a symbol of the victory of Lord Shiva over Tripurasura. Dev Deepavali is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima. Read on to know what is the auspicious time and significance of the worship of Dev Diwali this year.

Dev Diwali Date and Time

The full moon date of Kartik month starts from 12:47 pm on November 29, which will conclude at 02:59 on Monday, November 30. So, according to panchang, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on Sunday, November 29.

Dev Deepawali Puja Muhurta

The time of worship on Dev Deepavali is 2 hours 40 minutes. On November 29, the worship of Dev Deepawali should be done between 5:08 pm to 7:49 pm. It is beleieved that the SHubh Muhurat of this festival has a huge significance as it is totally dependent on the sighting of the moon.

Importance of Dev Deepawali

The celebration of Dev Deepawali comes 15 days after Diwali. Diwali occurs on the day of Kartik Amavasya and Dev Diwali on Kartik Purnima. According to mythological beliefs, the devotees of the deity goes to Kashi on the day of Kartik Purnima to celebrate Diwali. On the evening of Dev Deepavali, Ganga Pujan and Aarti takes place and all the Ghats of Kashi are lighted with lamps. On the day of Kartik Purnima, one gets the infinite fruits of charity, bathing, worship and sacrifice. On Kartik Purnima, there was a matsyavatara in the evening, so donating on this day achieves the same virtue as 10 yagyas.

