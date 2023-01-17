Detox Diet: Include These 7 Foods To Cleanse Your Body Post Festive Season

Are you aware that one of the seven foods to include in your post-festival diet is a tomato? (Image Credit: Freepik)

THE FESTIVE season is all about indulging in excessive amounts of fatty foods, sugary snacks, and alcoholic beverages. After the holidays, you may get back in shape and get rid of all the leftover toxins by engaging in a healthy detox.

Include These 7 Detox Foods in Your Post-Festival Diet

Juices

Fruit and vegetable juices are advantageous since they are low in calories. Water consumption is important for the elimination of excess sugar and fat. Lemon is a natural detoxifier that promotes healthy food digestion and the smooth passage of food through the digestive system.

Kefir And Curd

Increased consumption of fermented foods, such as kefir and curd, can help the body fight against dangerous contaminants and strengthen its internal organs. Consuming probiotics, which include the bacteria required for sustaining healthy gut health, is one of the most natural strategies to restore gut health.

leafy Green Vegetables

More spinach, cabbage, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts should be consumed. Green leafy vegetables give you extra dietary fibre and important nutrients, which will help you maintain a healthy digestive system and a robust immune system. Chlorophyll is a special plant pigment found in high concentrations in green vegetables that shields cells from oxidative damage.

Cucumber

The finest food to stimulate urine and release toxic toxins is cucumbers. The fibre in cucumbers can aid in the body's elimination of pollutants through the digestive system. Because it has fibre and functions as a diuretic and detoxifier, it is a superfood.

Honey In Water

All the vitamins and minerals the body requires are present in honey, including calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, B6, and thiamine. Honey's low pH, thickness, and hydrogen peroxide contribute to its antimicrobial properties, which help the detoxification process.

Tamatoes

Lycopene, which is abundant in tomatoes and helps the liver do its detoxifying and metabolising tasks more effectively, shields the liver from damage caused by free radicals. The body's ability to rid itself of toxic elements and digest food is further aided by tomatoes' high quantities of antioxidants and other phytochemicals.