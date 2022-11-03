Dengue: 5 Myths About The Mosquito-Borne Illness That You Probably Believed To Be True

WITH THE accelerating cases of dengue in the country, the right and correct knowledge about the hazardous viral disease is very crucial. According to the Economic Times report, there are over 1200 cases of dengue reported from the capital of India- Delhi, with an infection tally of the disease of more than 2000 and 1238 cases reported till October 26.

According to the report of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), dengue cases reported from Delhi raised to 1,175 till October 26 which is the highest number of dengue cases since 2017.

Amid these increasing cases and deteriorating conditions, it is extremely essential to take accurate safety measures to avoid catching the disease. Moreover, to avoid the spreading of the disease, it is important to debunk the myths circulating which are associated with the disease. Read below the myths and their truths that are spread below:

1. It is a milder disease than Covid

Covid and dengue are two different diseases persistent in the country as both of them are caused by different pathogens. Both diseases, covid and dengue have put a strain on the health facilities of the country.

2. Dengue happens only once in a life

Dengue is a deadly mosquito-born infection which progresses with mild symptoms of cold, fever and body to being hospitalised with severe complications of the viral disease. A person can get diagnosed with dengue up to four times in a lifetime. Once a person gets infected, their body builds up immunity to the strain of the virus.

3. Papaya leaves can cure Dengue

Many health experts suggest papaya leaf juice as an effective remedy to treat dengue fever. However, with the serious effect of dengue on a patient, only home remedies won't be effective to treat the disease completely. Once diagnosed with dengue, the patients should be admitted to the hospital to avoid severe complications.

4. Dengue is not Fatal

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), dengue is a viral disease transmitted with the bite of an infected mosquito. Severe dengue results in serious illness with symptoms ranging from severe headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea, swollen glands, rashes, muscle and joint pain and vomiting among others. Dengue is a fatal and quite serious disease which leads to some patients entering into a critical phase of the viral disease which is life-threatening.

5. Dengue and Covid can't co-exist

According to a report from the HealthSite.com, it is possible to catch both Covid and dengue at the same time. Covid is a respiratory disease caused by the SAR-CoV-2 virus and dengue is caused by the bite of an infected mosquito. The coexistence of Covid and dengue can be fatal due to low immunity levels and severe conditions of the body.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)