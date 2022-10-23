Dengue Cases On The Rise: Know Causes, Symptoms And Things To Keep In Mind

DENGUE is continually spreading its wings in the country. With severe weather conditions, air pollution, smog and Diwali festivities, it is very necessary for every individual to take extra care of themselves and their family to stay protected from this disease. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease with symptoms including high fever, headache, muscle and joint pain and many more.

Also known as Breakbone Fever, Dengue has come back to haunt the citizens with its hazardous effects on health and life. Delhi has reported the maximum number of dengue fever cases compared to other states in the country after it received consistent heavy rainfall for several days which resulted in water-logging which might have led to Dengue fever.

The National Center for Vector-Borne Diseases Control Programme (NCBDCP) issued multiple advisories to the states for the detection and control of outbreaks, diagnosis, and availability of medicines and equipment to treat the spiking dengue. However, on a personal level, every individual must be aware of the causes, symptoms and prevention of the disease to prevent it from spreading.

Causes of Dengue

Dengue is caused when an infected mosquito bites you which lets the virus enter your blood. The virus destroys parts of your blood that form clots and give structure to the blood vessels. It can also lead to blood leaking out from vessels and cause internal bleeding in your body.

Symptoms of Dengue

Dengue builds high fever which is accompanied by some of the below-mentioned symptoms during the febrile phase (2-7 days).

Severe Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Rashes

Pain behind the eyes

Muscle and joint pains

Swollen glands

Warning Signs of Dengue

When a patient enters the critical phase, some patients diagnosed with dengue may experience sudden deterioration of symptoms. The fever may start dropping and due to plasma leaking, severe bleeding, respiratory distress and fluid accumulation might lead to severe dengue as a fatal complication. Some warning signs might include severe abdominal pain, rapid breathing, fatigue, restlessness, blood in vomit, bleeding gums or nose and liver enlargement. Close monitoring should be done during this period.

When should a person get tested for Dengue?

According to Indian Express, it is suggestive to take a dengue test when some symptoms appear in the body. One can do NS1 antigen anytime from the first day of symptoms to the next four to five days. Dengue IgM serology test can be done after four to five days of the disease as the timings of the test are important.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional advice, diagnosis or treatment.)