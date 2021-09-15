Here we are with a few natural ingredients suggested by medical experts to control platelet loss and recovery from dengue fever. Scroll down to read more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The onset of monsoons brings a plethora of infections and health conditions, especially dengue. The risk of being exposed to multiple viruses, bacteria, parasites and other infections is two times higher during the monsoon than in any other season.

The high moisture content in the air and water accumulation enables harmful microorganisms to thrive, leading to a number of health- related ailments. Usually the common monsoon diseases remain undetected until there is a major symptom or a big impact on the health of a person. And with the increasing rate of dengue fever currently is a big point of concern.

Although, an early diagnosis and a few preventive and hygiene measures can keep you stay safe during this season. But if you have contracted the infection and are undergoing treatment, add these home remedies to your daily routine to get rid of dengue.

Yes, here we are with a few natural ingredients to control platelet loss and recovery from dengue fever.

Giloy herb

This is helpful in building the immune system, giloy stem marks immediate recovery when consumed in frequently during the fever. Boil two or three giloy stems for ten minutes and serve the patient for better immunity.

Papaya leaves

The budding leaves of papaya tree cure dengue fever and helps in removing excess toxins from the body. The intake of its juice from crushed leaves can help in rising the platelet count.

Guava

Guava is loaded with vitamin C that helps in increasing your immunity. You can either have guava directly or in the form of juice twice a day to recover from dengue.

Fenugreek leaves

Fenugreek leaves help in reducing the pain of the patient and help in restful sleep. It reduces the level of fever stabilizing the blood pressure and heartbeat of the patient.

Goldenseal

The herb proves to be an excellent remedy for its ability to clear up the symptoms of the dengue fever. The leaf when consumed in form of juice helps in eliminating the dengue virus from the body strengthening the immunity of the body against its signs.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal