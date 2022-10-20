4 Delicious Healthy Juices To Detoxify Your Body After The Festive Season

DIWALI is a festival of lights which is celebrated with great fervor and joy. It is a major Hindu festival which signifies the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. On this day Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. This year the Diwali festivities will begin on October 22 with Dhanteras.

The different parts of the country witness grand celebrations of this festival. The preparations for the festival begin much earlier including cleaning the houses, and decorations, preparing delicious dishes and exchanging gifts with family and friends. However, post-festival celebrations many people experience an increase in calorie counts and other health issues. Although, you can easily detox your body with some healthy food choices after festive celebrations. Look below for some effective detox juices to help you stay fit and healthy post-festivities.

1. Green Detox Juice

Green juice is the healthiest and most tasty option to keep yourself fit and cleans the body. It helps in detoxifying the body with oxygen. Green juice helps improve digestion, and weight loss boosts immunity and reduces inflammation. It is best to drink the green detox juice first in the morning on an empty stomach and thereafter for 30 minutes consume something.

Ingredients:

2 Celery

1 Cucumber

8 Kale Leaves

Mint

Ginger

1/2 Peeled Lemon

How To Make:

Put all the ingredients in a juicer and mix them well. Your detox juice will be ready in minutes and is quite beneficial.

2. Spinach Lemonade

With the fused qualities of spinach and lemonade, this detox juice is magnificent. It is rich in antioxidants, improves eye health, can reduce blood pressure and promotes a healthy immune system. This juice is loaded with essential vitamins, nutrients and minerals like amino acids, potassium, carotenes and magnesium.

Ingredients:

250 grams Spinach

2 lemons

1/2 Cucumber

1 Pear

2 Apples

How To Make:

Wash all the ingredients thoroughly and peel lemons and apples. Mix everything in a juicer and add some salt as per your taste. Your detox juice is read, serve and enjoy.

3. Carrot and Apple Juice

Fruit and vegetable juices are a great source of multivitamins, antioxidants and beta-carotenes which help clean the digestive system and free the body from toxins. Healthy carrot and apple juice has anti-inflammatory benefits for the body.

Ingredients:

2-3 Carrots

2-3 Apples

2 Celery

1/2 Pinch Ginger

How To Make:

Wash all the ingredients thoroughly and mix them in a juicer or grinder. Add ice cubes to a glass and pour the juice into it. Serve immediately.

4. Kale and Pear Juice

This juice is incredibly helpful in detoxifying the body and provides immense health benefits. Kale is cancer-fighting and pear is full of essential antioxidants. Pear adds enough sweetness to the drink and makes it delicious.

Ingredients:

2 Apples

2 Pears

1 Cucumber

How To Make:

Cut the kale, pears and cucumber into small pieces and blend in a blender or food processor. Add some water to it while blending. Let it mix thoroughly and add a pinch of mint leaves to it. Pour the juice into a glass, you can add a few ice cubes if you like it cold. Serve immediately and enjoy.