New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: With the onset of the winter season, we are seeing a marked decline in the air quality index of north Indian cities. Researchers have also warned that covid outbreak may get worse in the cold weather. For a common citizen living in cities like Delhi or Kanpur, a simple cough could also sound off worry. So, it becomes crucial to understand the key differences between covid-19 infection and seasonal allergies.

While sore throat and dry cough are typical symptoms of SARS-COV-2 virus, respiratory problems, such as a scratchy or stifled throat can be brought on because of external agents as well. Patients with seasonal allergies are unlikely to experience a fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle or body aches, or new loss of taste or smell.

Apart from a sore throat, pollution and irritants can cause a host of symptoms like eye infections, headaches, cold, runny nose and post nasal drips. You can also spot the difference by checking your body temperature. If you are having a fever along with sore throat, you can get yourself tested for covid-19, experts say. One can also pay attention to the symptoms they typically seen in the past, and the specific timing of the allergies. Notably, problems such as eye infections, headaches, cold, runny nose and post nasal drips can also happen due to the increase in particulate matter in the air which settles in the mucosal membranes and respiratory tract.

According to experts, the rise in pollution could further aggravate the Covid-challenge. Exposure to seasonal allergies and polluting agents can make people even more vulnerable to developing symptoms of COVID-19, including sore, pricky throat, shortness of breath and chest pain, which are some alarming signs of COVID-19.

