Delhi Air Pollution: Six Effective Home Remedies To Cleanse Your Lungs Amid Rising Smog

LUNGS are integral parts of our body. Post-Diwali festivities air pollution and smog has led to breathing and other respiratory problems in people across the country. With the AQI levels turning severe, lung problems are on the rise.

Breathing harmful air pollutants tend to harm the lungs and cause shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, asthma episodes and chest pain. With pollution rising, the risk of respiratory problems rises to high levels. However, some easy and effective home remedies can help you cleanse your lung and breathing passage amid this pollution and smog.

Look below some home remedies that you can use to cleanse you lungs at home.

1. Golden Magic- Turmeric

Consuming turmeric daily can help reduce the inflammation in the air passage and cleanse the lungs naturally along with the detoxification of the body. You can either consume small portions of raw turmeric or use the powdered form with milk to keep respiratory diseases away.

2. Green Tea

With the presence of antioxidants which can help reduce inflammation, green tea has compounds that can protect the lung tissues from the harmful effects of smoke inhalation. Drinking green tea is one of the most popular healthy home remedies to cleanse the lungs.

3. Ginger

With enormous health benefits, ginger is one of the most used home remedies to cleanse lungs and save one from diseases. Enriched with anti-inflammatory properties, ginger breaks down thick mucus and helps to expel the mucus and creating an open panel for breathing. You can use ginger by mixing it with turmeric and honey for effective health benefits and cleansing of the lungs.

4. Peppermint Tea

Mint has been used for ages as a remedy to treat respiratory issues. Peppermint tea can cure sore throats by breaking up mucus deposition. It lubricates the respiratory tracts and the menthol in peppermint tea shrinks swollen membranes in the nose, making it easier to breathe.

5. Honey

Rich in the goodness of nature, Honey is known as a natural remedy to provide comfort with numerous lung and respiratory problems. Enriched with antioxidants, and antimicrobial and anti-inflammation properties, honey helps to clear the congestion in the lungs and soothes respiratory conditions such as asthma and other throat infections.

6. Garlic

A compound in garlic, known as allicin, is a powerful antibiotic agent that clogs out the lungs and reduces inflammation and reduces the risk of lung cancer. It helps in clearing the passage of breathing and cleanses the lungs