New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The air quality in Delhi turned 'severe' and 'hazardous' on Friday after a thick blanket of smog engulfed the national capital following the festivities of Diwali. Despite the government's ban, the bursting of firecrackers continued in several parts of the city which could lead to severe health issues like breathing difficulty, congestion, allergies and headaches.



Bad air could also lead to infection in the eyes. However, the following is a list of remedies to avoid eye infection as air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR:



* The first and golden rule to protect your eyes is to always wash your hands and try not to touch or rub your eyes regularly. Unclean hands can increase the risk of spreading infections and thus you should always wash them before rubbing your eyes.



* Second, reduce the excessive use of mobile screens in order to ensure that your eyes have got enough time to rest to avoid fatigue.



* Often sprinkle cold water on your eyes. This will reduce the burning sensation in your eyes. Sprinkling cold water will also give you a sense of relief.



* Always wear sunglasses while going outdoors. This will cut down the direct contact of smog with your eyes.



* With your ophthalmologist's suggestion, use an eye drop to lubricate your eyes.



* Start eating healthy food such as lots of green leafy vegetables, carrots, spinach, almonds, walnuts, berries, and fish as these have great benefits for your eyes.



* Avoid using eye makeup during poor air quality as it may irritate your eyes and can cause infections. So say not kajal, eye shadows, maskara, and eyeliner.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen