New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Delhi-NCR is witnessing a considerable rise in air pollution ever since the winter season started. Owing to this, four in five families are facing one or more ailments, as per a survey conducted by LocalCircles. People are experiencing sore throat or cough, runny nose, congestion, burning eyes or breathing problem. Some are experiencing all the mentioned issues, while some are facing at least two of the symptoms.

The survey further added that 91 per cent of Delhi residents believe authorities were completely or partially ineffective in enforcing the ban on transportation, distribution and sale of crackers this Diwali as it worsened the air quality.

Now, as the air quality is deteriorating, here we have brought you five ways how you can combat toxic air. Take a look below:

1. Drink Kadha

Kadha is one of the effective ways to detoxify the lungs. Boil one glass of water and add 5 to 6 Tulsi leaves, grated ginger (one inch) and a small piece of crushed jaggery. Let the mixture boil for 5 minutes and consume it warm. (click here for more)

2. Take Steam Daily

After coming home from work, take a steam with a few drops of eucalyptus oil to clear your air passages and remove harmful substances.

3. Use Air Purifier

If you are having kids or elderly people at home then, do use air purifiers and it will reduce the toxins in the air.

4. Use Public Transport

To improve the air quality, try to use public transport like metro, carpooling, etc to reduce the release of fuels and gas. However, maintaining social distancing as the COVID-19 pandemic is still looming in the country.

5. Avoid Exercising Outdoors

If you exercise daily then, try not to go outside till the air quality improves as you will be inhaling harmful air, which might cause some health-related issues.

6. Consume Vitamin C, Omega Fatty Acids

Make sure that your daily diet is rich in vitamin C, omega fatty acids and Magnesium. It will help you in beating the ill effects of pollution and will improve your immunity.

7. Jaggery to Detoxify

Jaggery aka gudd, is one of the best ways to keep your lungs healthy as it flushes out all the pollutants. You can have it raw or can replace it with sugar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv