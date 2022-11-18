Deepika Padukone’s New Self Care Brand 82°E: All You Need To Know

THE OM Shanti Om fame, Deepika Padukone on November 17, Thursday, released her new self-care brand named ‘82°E’. With the launching of her new brand, the Pathaan actress came up with two products as of now, a moisturizer and a sunscreen.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared, "The joy of building something ground up is truly second to none! After 2 years of relentless effort, I am proud to finally present @82e.official."

The iconic diva also added that "with 82°E, I hope to inspire us all to connect with our truest, most authentic selves through consistent and humble self-care practices."

Self Care is one of the most essential forms of self-love which not only boosts self-confidence and positive feelings in an individual but also boosts motivation and self-esteem with increased levels of energy. Self Care benefits the physical, mental and emotional well-being of an individual.

Taking into account the new self-care brand of Deepika, in the official Instagram post of 82°E, two products have been revealed as of now, a moisturiser namely, Ashwagandha Bounce which is a rejuvenating moisturiser with active ingredients of Ashwagandha and sodium hyaluronate and is offered at a price of ₹2,700. The second product a sunscreen named Patchouli Glow will be available at a price of ₹1,800 which is enriched with patchouli and ceramides.

Ashwagandha Bounce

According to the official website of the brand, 82e.com, enriched with ashwagandha to restore skin elasticity and sodium hyaluronate for long-lasting hydration, this rejuvenating moisturiser, Ashwagandha Bounce has a rich, yet lightweight formula that gives you naturally healthy and glowing skin. It is Clinically tested to suit all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Patchouli Glow SPF 40 PA+++

The sunscreen is fortified with patchouli leaf extract to block the absorption of free radicals from UV rays and ceramides to strengthen the skin’s barrier, this powerful sunscreen protects your skin from damage caused by regular sun exposure. It is clinically tested to suit all skin types, including sensitive skin.

82°E is a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. With products that are rigorously sourced, carefully crafted, and clinically tested, 82°E is on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful, and effective part of your every day, the official post of the official brand's Instagram page read.

However, with the high range prices of the two products of the newly launched brand, the Twitteratis have heavily trolled the brand for being excessively expensive. You can buy the inaugural products of 82°E exclusively from the D2C website- 82e.com.