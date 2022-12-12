Deepika Padukone In 'Besharam Rang': 3 Hot Outfits That Made The Diva Look Sizzling In The 'Pathaan' Song

THE MUCH anticipated film Pathaan released its first song titled 'Besharam Rang' today which features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song is all about romance at exotic locations and has pleased the netizens beyond expectations. With Deepika Padukone's fierce and bold moves, the actress has left the netizens in awe of her stunning looks from the song. Let's have a look below at the different outfits that Deepika aced in this song.

The song catches the first glimpse of the Gehraaiyan star, in a gorgeous yellow mono bikini. With halter straps, strings tied on the back and neck and a plunging neckline are giving the actress a perfect diva look. Along with bold expressions and backcombed hair style, Deepika is setting the temperature high.

Another outfit that the actress aced in the song is a phenomenal gold one-piece swimsuit. Featuring a deep neckline, and high cuts on thighs, Deepika paired the outfit with gold earrings, a wet-hair look and smokey eye shadow.

Deepika looks gorgeous in a lavender mesh crop top along with holographic green and purple skirt. The skirt features a deep slit on the side and she aced this look with a wavy hairstyle, smokey eyes and brow lipstick shade.

Last but not the least, the Pathaan star is also seen wearing a printed co-ord set with a bikini top and a two-slit fare long skirt. With minimal makeup and bold dance moves, Deepika has nailed every look in the song with glamour and style.

Have a look at the full song here: