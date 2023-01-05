Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: 6 Skincare Takeaways From The Pathaan Star For A Healthy And Glowing Skin

THE PATHHAN star and Bollywood's most stylish actress, Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37th birthday today. From being the modest to a boldest actress, Deepika never fails to impress her fans with her excellent acting, hot moves, steamy chemistry with beau Ranveer Singh and fashion goals. From her debut, Om Shanti Om to her now much-anticipated movie, Pathaan, the actress has come a long way in her career.

She is one of the most reputed B-town divas who has represented the country on various international stages. The conventional skills of the diva along with her beauty, pair up as a perfect combination for the sore eyes. Deepika's radiant and glowing skin is her permanent accessory to ace any event, show or movie. Therefore, on her birthday we bring you some effective skincare tips from Divas routine that she swears by. Read below:

1. Healthy Food

To retain healthy and glowing skin, Deepika Padukone never ditches healthy food options. Despite being foody, Deepika believes in eating greens to maintain healthy skin and body. One should always consume fresh vegetables and fruits during the day to get nutritious benefits for the skin and body.

2. CTM

CTM stands for cleansing, toning and moisturising. It is an ideal skincare routine practised by numerous divas including Deepika Padukone. To start with CTM, one has to begin with a good cleanser, follow it up with a toner and finish up with a good hydrating moisturiser. This not only adds the required moisture to the skin but also maintains a barrier against germs.

3. Face Cleansing

Another crucial step in Deepika's skincare routine is face cleansing. Face cleansing helps in clearing up bacteria buildups, and keeps skin hydrated, soft, supple and smooth. Moreover, it also sweeps away dryness and dead skin cells, making the skin fresh and naturally glowing.

4. Moisturized Skin

To prevent dryness and flaky skin, Deepika believes in the magic of hydration. She never forgets to apply a good moisturiser which adds much-needed hydration and glow to her skin. Using a good moisturiser not only helps in fighting anti-ageing but also fights acne and soothes sensitive skin.

5. SPF

Deepika always tries to avoid heavy makeup and prefers moisturising her skin with good sunscreen while shooting. Applying sunscreen is one of the best ways to protect your skin from harmful UV rays, and prevent sunburn and premature ageing.

6. Coconut Oil Massage

In her numerous interviews, Deepika revealed that she believed in the magic of coconut oil when it comes to skincare. From giving herself a good hair massage with coconut oil weekly, Deepika also uses coconut oil for glowing and hydrated skin.

Recently, the actress launched her skincare brand named '82°E'. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world. At @82e.official, we are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your every day."